WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.(Michelle Covey)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board when through her windshield.

KWCH reports the incident occurred on Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield.

The Jeep’s driver said a small car in front of her swerved, and so did she, but the piece of wood went through her windshield.

According to the driver, she never saw the truck carrying the wood.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Michelle Covey, shared a photo of the incident on social media, saying that her daughter was shaken up but physically OK.

The mother said another motorist stopped to check on her daughter after witnessing the freak accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
John William Anderson was charged with murder in the 2021 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after her involvement in shooting a man she had a...
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
Several businesses on the Coast have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, the...
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself