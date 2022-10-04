VOTING TODAY: Waveland holds municipal primary election

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, October 4, Waveland residents will vote in a primary for their Republican mayor candidate and Republican Ward 1 alderman candidate.

All voting is at the Coleman Avenue fire station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That’s also where all ballots will be counted, and where the candidates will gather to learn who wins at the end of the day.

The four Republican mayoral candidates hoping to move on to the general election in December are Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza, Paul “PT” Taylor and Jay Trapani. More information about each candidate and their platforms can be found here.

Four Republican candidates are vying for the mayoral title: Jeremy Burke (top left), Charles Piazza (top right), Paul “PT” Taylor (bottom left) and Jay Trapani (bottom right). (WLOX)

The four Republican candidates in the race for Ward 1 alderman are Roger Estopinal, Rhonda Aime Gamble, Bob Martin and Henry Tebbe.

If winners for either race get less than 50% of votes plus one vote, a runoff election will be held October 25. The general election for mayor and all wards’ aldermen will be held December 6.

The elected Republican mayoral nominee will face Democrat Nikki Tingstrom, Independent Micah Tinkler and Libertarian Brice Phillips in December.

The elected Republican Ward 1 alderman nominee will be set to face Independent Cheryl Crosby Tenney and Libertarian Matthew Adams.

Also in December, Ward 2 will hold an alderman’s race between Republican Bobby Richardson (the incumbent) and Democrat Clarence Harris.

Ward 3′s candidate is Republican Shane LaFontaine, who is running unopposed.

Those facing off for the Ward 4 alderman title are Republican Gary “Catmando” Catalano, Libertarian Lynn Smith and Independent Jeremy Clark.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.