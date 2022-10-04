Veterans honored at 41st annual Salute to the Military

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans Day is next month, but for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, appreciation isn’t something you just show once a year.

The Chamber held its 41st annual Salute to the Military at the Beau Rivage on Tuesday to say thank you to those who serve.

“We as the business community rely on them for so many different things, so this event is special to us just to show how much the military means to us,” said programming director Kendyll Palermo.

It was a that made many remember the reason why they even joined the military.

“Old family members being Native American, they were in the military a long time ago, and I juts wanted to follow in their footsteps,” said Sgt. Brian Larush.

It’s also a day for the community to come together to show their appreciation.

“Having this support from the local community is always an awesome thing and a great feeling,” said Staff Sgt. Travis Patterson. “It lets you know that whatever you’re actually doing means something to somebody.”

“I’ve enjoyed every single time coming to these events and just witnessing the community get together and appreciate what we do and what others come before us have as well,” said Sgt. 1st Class Eric Majano.

“Just the camaraderie,” added Col. Andy Ratcliffe. “Just seeing everybody get together, civilians and military personnel alike. We are bound under civil authority, the whole civil military relations. Even though we are in uniform, we still work for the civilian. The relationship we have with our civilian workforce, with our civilian superiors, I think it’s valuable.”

It’s a camaraderie that Sen. Roger Wicker echoed.

“It says a lot for the community for 42 years they would go to the trouble to have a big event like this and say thank you for what you’re doing to keeping us free,” Wicker said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.