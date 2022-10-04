WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Tuesday’s Forecast

Less crisp, slightly milder this morning. Still a nice rain-free pattern for South MS this week. A little cooldown is possible by this weekend.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another cool start to the day but slightly less crisp than yesterday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today but skies may gradually turn cloudier by this afternoon and this evening. Any clouds today will be bark and no bite... little to no rain is expected today. High temperatures this afternoon may reach the lower to mid 80s depending on cloud cover. A pleasant fall feel is expected for much of this week. Then, a cold front arrives by Saturday to bring slightly cooler and even drier air just in time for the weekend. In the tropics, 91L in the Atlantic is heading into the Caribbean and poses no threat to the Gulf for at least the next five days. 92L near the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance to develop and is expected to stay mainly out to sea for the next five days or more. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase

Latest News

Less crisp, slightly milder this morning. Still a nice rain-free pattern for South MS this...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Increasing temps and humidity
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
Pleasantly crisp and dry this week with hardly any rain. Click and watch the forecast video for...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast