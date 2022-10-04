Tuesday’s Forecast

Another cool start to the day but slightly less crisp than yesterday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today but skies may gradually turn cloudier by this afternoon and this evening. Any clouds today will be bark and no bite... little to no rain is expected today. High temperatures this afternoon may reach the lower to mid 80s depending on cloud cover. A pleasant fall feel is expected for much of this week. Then, a cold front arrives by Saturday to bring slightly cooler and even drier air just in time for the weekend. In the tropics, 91L in the Atlantic is heading into the Caribbean and poses no threat to the Gulf for at least the next five days. 92L near the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance to develop and is expected to stay mainly out to sea for the next five days or more. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

