WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines
Environmental experts say the future of gulf coast communities will look different
Ian shows the future of Gulf Coast communities will look different

Latest News

I-10 at Gautier Vancleave Rd.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County
Traffic at a stand-still just after Exit 57 on I-10 (7:57 a.m.).
CLEARED: Congestion between Gautier Exits 57 and 61
Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us a call came in around 3:20 a.m....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup on I-10 eastbound past Gautier Exit 61
According to Captain Goldsworthy with Biloxi PD, a large boat was knocked off a trailer by a...
CLEARED: I-10 westbound near Exit 41 cleared after wrecks