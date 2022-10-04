SEC releases full baseball schedules, Mississippi State set for return to MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are headed back to the Gulf Coast and MGM Park in 2023.

Tuesday the SEC released the full baseball schedules for the upcoming season and the Bulldogs will return to the home of the Biloxi Shuckers on March 14 and 15.

The games will be the final games before conference play starts.

On the 14th they’ll take on Nicholls and will face off against Louisiana Lafayette on the 15th.

For a look at the Bulldogs schedule, click here.

For a look at the Ole Miss schedule click here.

