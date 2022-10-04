WLOX Careers
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home

Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager.

Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police.

The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white hoodie with the Ocean Springs High School emblem on the front and white Nike high-top sneakers.

Authorities said she also has ties to the St. Martin and Ocean Springs communities.

Anyone with information about where she is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

