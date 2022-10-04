Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home.

Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.

Sisters Lyric and Layna Perryman are 15 and 14 years old, respectively. They’re both about 5′2″ tall. Officials believe they’re still together and could be in the Gautier or Escatawpa area.

If you’ve seen any of these girls, or have other information that could help police locate them, you’re asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at (228) 762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.