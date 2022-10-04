WLOX Careers
Moss Point hosts Cruisin’ the River City

Perhaps the youngest cruiser on the block was Clay Morgan. He sported his own family-built model in his favorite color, blue.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rides by the hundreds filled Riverfront Park in Moss Point Tuesday.

One unique vehicle that caught many eyes was a Dale Earnhardt tribute car.

“We know a lot of people over the years because we keep bringing that car down here,” Billy Crocker told WLOX.

Crocker and his wife Jeannene from Pascagoula built what they call the 1955 Chevy Intimidator as a memorial piece about 20 years ago after witnessing Earnhardt’s death during a race.

“After we went to the race when Dale Earnhardt got killed, we came home and built a tribute car to him,” Jeannene said.

They also brought a 1940 Chevy Coupe to the show.

“It’s a good group of people,” cruiser Kevin Kirby said. “Car people are good people.”

Kirby is visiting from Bowling Green, Kentucky, where an EF-3 tornado killed 17 people last December and left the city devastated.

“We’re rebuilding, and you’re starting to see houses go back up. You’re starting to see businesses go back up,” he said. “It shored 100 businesses and about 400 homes.”

Kirby is the county coroner there, but this week, he’s taking a joy ride in a 1957 Chevy Bel Air two-door hard top.

“I get to come to car shows and stuff like this, and it renews me from the work I do because I don’t get to see a lot of happiness,” he said. “But when I come here and you look around, there ain’t a soul here frowning. They’re all smiling. And it just fills me up with happiness. I can go back to work another week.”

It was the city’s seventh year hosting Cruisin’ the River City.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

