Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast.

This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history.

“Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.

Thousands are lining the sidewalks to watch the show, like Ann Allen.

“There’s some fast cars. There’s cars people throw together that look pretty,” Allen said.

“Been enjoying all the beautiful cars go by, classics,” said Chad Shearer.

Cruisers return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and this time they’re coming with an upgraded style.

James Brown said he doesn’t hesitate to hit the road.

“This is a 1974 Plymouth Duster. The color is curious yellow. It’s got Cragar Wheels, and it’s been completely restored as of about three years ago,” Brown said.

Even on the busiest days of Cruisin’, Brown said he likes to enjoy watching other riders.

“There’s a lot of cars here you only see at this size show. We came not to only show off our cars but came to see some pretty special cars,” Brown said.

Bryce Edwards is another collector. His ride dates back nearly 50 years ago.

“My car is an old 1976 Trans Am. I purchased it in 1975. It’s old but it’s been holding on. It’s got a lot of work that needs to be done to it but it’s holding up pretty good,” Edwards said.

With thousands of people on the Gulf Coast this week, residents believe it helps bridge the community.

“It’s easy to make friends. Everybody is real friendly. You say southern hospitality and that’s here,” Allen said.

The good times don’t stop here.

