Cruisin’ the Coast fun fills the streets of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The classic cruisers were on full display in Long Beach on Monday with the annual parade followed by music and dancing at night.

“I love Cruisin’ the Coast, I live for it,” said Long Beach resident Brian Smith.

“People are happy, they’re enjoying the weather, enjoying being with their family, friends and everything,” said Linda Peltzer, Long Beach resident.

The Sock Hop in the Long Beach Harbor featuring the sounds of the Tip Tops and the dancing that comes along with the music are just a few of the many reasons Carol Ballee comes from Louisiana year after year.

“It’s the best. We’ve been coming here for 20 years and every year it gets better,” Ballee said.

Before the concert, hundreds lined the streets of Long Beach to get a glimpse of the classic cruisers. Marc Bondi from Saucier drove his car in the parade for the first time, and it’s an experience he won’t forget.

“I’ve been in this all my life. It’s just nice to pass this along, share fellowship with car enthusiasts and let the people have a taste of what we had growing up,” Bondi said. “These are the cars we grew up with.”

For the car lovers, the fun is just getting started.

“It’s a blast all week long, just a week long block party,” said Scotty Kester, who is visiting Cruisin’ from Batesville.

