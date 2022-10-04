Beautiful weather this week

Our nice stretch of weather continues! Even though we’ll see some cloud cover today, it’s going to stay dry. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon, and the humidity won’t be too high. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll be in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, and it will stay dry. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s. At least the humidity will stay tolerable. A cold front will bring cooler air by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid 80s, and we’ll see a lot more sunshine.

There are two tropical waves that could become tropical depressions this week. One will move into the Caribbean this week, and it may move westward into Central America. At this time, it’s not a threat to the Gulf. There is another wave in the Central Atlantic that will likely become the next named system. Regardless of development, it will stay out to sea.

