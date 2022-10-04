WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach
If you’ve seen any of these girls, or have other information that could help police locate...
Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder: Be ‘ready to fight’ after Trump loss
Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian