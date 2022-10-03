WLOX Careers
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River

Woman's body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found in the Yazoo River Sunday by a boat ramp.

According to the Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, 40-year-old Stacy Lynn Walker was found by people using a boat ramp that connects to the river at the end of Levee Street in Yazoo City.

Shivers says that Walker had been dead 18 to 24 hours prior to being found.

The body has been sent to the Office of State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Yazoo City Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have opened a homicide investigation.

