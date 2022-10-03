WLOX Careers
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach

WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin' the Coast party in...
WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin' the Coast party in Long Beach.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor.

Of course, this is just the beginning of a very full week of festivities that stretch across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Click here to see a full schedule of Cruisin’ the Coast events.

If you missed Monday’s live show, here’s a look at all the fun we had!

Every year at the Long Beach Parade, one car seems to attract more attention than any other. This year, it's Clyde's Cajun Couyon.
Kevin Myers tells us about the restoration work that went into making this '57 Chevrolet Bel Air such a showpiece.
There's an Army of volunteers at Cruisin' the Coast that keep the engines of this huge tourism event running like a top.
Carla from The Kiln tells us her this '70 Mustang is restored with love, and painted "grabber orange" for a very special reason close to her heart.
Harbor View Café Owner and former Long Beach Mayor Robert Bass is excited by how the city's downtown is becoming such a draw for visitors.
USM's Gulf Park campus held its first ever Cruisin' event and it won't be the last. If you're a friend of Southern Miss, you're invited to be part of the fun.
Monday is Long Beach's big day in the Cruisin' the Coast spotlight, but the fun in that small town continues all week.
Check out this vintage truck from the Lake of the Ozarks, an '86 Oldsmobile 442 from New York, and a '67 Nova Super Sport and a '65 Mustang owned by brothers.
The parade is rolling out right now to the Harbor where Dave Elliott is enjoying the party.

