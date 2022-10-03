WLOX Careers
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation

(Credit: KALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1.

Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility standards at the start of each federal fiscal year.

The increased percentage will vary depending on household circumstances.

As determined by federal guidelines, SNAP benefits, eligibility, and deduction levels will increase as a result of inflation.

You can find out more about the adjustments to eligibility guidelines using the chart below:

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation(MDHS)

Click here to check eligibility or apply for SNAP benefits.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

