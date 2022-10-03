WLOX Careers
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.(Ctsy. New Orleans Saints)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints were a few doinks from winning a thriller in London, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25.

The teams kicked off at Tottenham Hot Spur stadium at 8:30 a.m. (CT) on Sunday to a rousing group of fans.

After the teams fought back-and-forth through the fourth quarter, Greg Joseph hit a 48-yard-field goal with less than two minutes in the game.

Despite making a 60-yard field goal moments earlier, Wil Lutz did not have enough to kick it from 62 yards out, as the ball bounced off the post.

A wickedly bad end overseas, after the Saints appeared to never have a grip on offense, and some costly penalties.

Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 147 yards. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins also had a solid game.

The Saints were without starters Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, and Alvin Kamara. Kamara was a gameday decision.

Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton performed well, throwing for an efficient 236 yards and a touchdown on 20 completions. He did not throw the ball away but did lose a fumble early.

The Saints fall to 1-3, while the Vikings improved to 3-1 with decent positioning in the NFC this early in the season.

The Saints head back to the Superdome on Sunday to host Seattle for a noon kickoff.

See Sean Fazende’s updates from London:

Jameis Winston missed his third straight practice on Friday for the Saints in London.

Andy Dalton continued to take first-team snaps with Taysom Hill in a reserve role at quarterback.

Saints schedule
Saints schedule(saints)

