Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year.

He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.

During the storm, his home took on 7.5 feet of flood water; the car in his garage was completely submerged.

Now restored, Necaise says he’s won about 150 awards from car shows throughout Mississippi and Ohio.

Carl Necaise has owned his 1966 Ford Mustang for 35 years; after Katrina severely damaged the pony car, Necaise took matters into his own hands. (WLOX)

“It makes it more valuable to be restored. Say, for example, you get in your car and it won’t start. And you saw all the work that you put in the car just naturally going,” Necaise said. “It’s like owning a home during a hurricane.”

Necaise says it took him about two years to rehab and restore the car. He tells us all that labor was worth it now that Cruisin’ is here.

Click here to see the full schedule of events for 2022′s Cruisin’ the Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.