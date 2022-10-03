WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

Carl Necaise has owned his 1966 Ford Mustang for 35 years; after Katrina severely damaged the pony car, Necaise took matters into his own hands.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year.

He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.

During the storm, his home took on 7.5 feet of flood water; the car in his garage was completely submerged.

Now restored, Necaise says he’s won about 150 awards from car shows throughout Mississippi and Ohio.

Carl Necaise has owned his 1966 Ford Mustang for 35 years; after Katrina severely damaged the...
Carl Necaise has owned his 1966 Ford Mustang for 35 years; after Katrina severely damaged the pony car, Necaise took matters into his own hands.(WLOX)

“It makes it more valuable to be restored. Say, for example, you get in your car and it won’t start. And you saw all the work that you put in the car just naturally going,” Necaise said. “It’s like owning a home during a hurricane.”

Necaise says it took him about two years to rehab and restore the car. He tells us all that labor was worth it now that Cruisin’ is here.

Click here to see the full schedule of events for 2022′s Cruisin’ the Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events
Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence...
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
Environmental experts say the future of gulf coast communities will look different
Ian shows the future of Gulf Coast communities will look different

Latest News

Good Morning Mississippi News Anchor Chet Landry and his wife, Ashley, welcome are announcing...
Meet Ivy Noelle, the newest member of the WLOX Family
Meet Ivy Noelle, the newest member of the WLOX Family
Meet Ivy Noelle, the newest member of the WLOX Family
Carl Necaise has owned his 1966 Ford Mustang for 35 years; after Katrina severely damaged the...
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
Llama Brewery opened its first food truck.
Fly Llama Brewery debuts new food truck just in time for Cruisin’ the Coast