Monday’s Forecast

It’s yet another cool start to the day in the 50s and 60s. Our weather stays mostly sunny and dry all week long. This afternoon brings high temps in the lower to middle 80s which is close to normal for this time of year. Pleasantly crisp air continues all week. Then around Friday or Saturday another cool front will arrive. We’ll feel the effects of this front Sunday with a chilly wake up in the 40s and 50s along with even lower humidity. Hardly any rain is expected over the next seven days in South Mississippi. In the tropics, there are two disturbances in the Atlantic that may develop. One disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands may stay out to sea. The other disturbance may get into the Caribbean this week. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for at least the next five days.

