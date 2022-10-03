MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.

The college’s ADN program is also ranked 7th in the nation by EDUMED in its list of the Most Affordable Nursing Programs for 2023. The ranking puts MGCCC’s ADN program at the top of community colleges in Mississippi.

“We are excited to be recognized and ranked at the state and national levels by these two organizations,” said Dr. Joan Hendrix, associate vice president of Nursing and Health Professions. “Our instructors uphold rigorous standards, including a robust and dynamic curriculum that prepares students for the current healthcare challenges experienced by so many workers over the last few years. We are proud of the outstanding programs we offer here at Gulf Coast in the School of Nursing and Health Professions.”

MGCCC’s ADN program has 403 students and is offered at The Bryant Center at Tradition. It has been ranked as the No. 1 program in Mississippi for several years.

If you’re interested in getting a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, the University of Mississippi ranked second in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi. Mississippi University for Women came in right behind Ole Miss as third in the nation and No. 2 in Mississippi.

Read more about the all the rankings at rncareers.org

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.