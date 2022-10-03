WLOX Careers
Meet Ivy Noelle, the newest member of the WLOX Family

Good Morning Mississippi News Anchor Chet Landry and his wife, Ashley, welcome are announcing the birth of their daughter, Ivy Noelle.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi News Anchor Chet Landry will tell you it’s the most important news he’s ever shared: The birth of his daughter, Ivy Noelle!

Baby Landry came into this world Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. The healthy baby girl weighed in at 6lbs 8oz and was 19.25 inches long.

Good Morning Mississippi News Anchor Chet Landry and his wife, Ashley, welcome are announcing the birth of their daughter, Ivy Noelle.(Chet Landry)

Both baby and Mom, Ashley, are doing great at home now. And as Chet shared with the WLOX Newsroom this weekend, “Now the real work begins!”

If you’re a regular viewer of Good Morning Mississippi, you’ve been part of the Baby Landry countdown. Chet will be noticeably absent from the show for a little while as he spends some precious time at home with the family.

All of us at WLOX wish the very best for the Landry Family and can’t wait to see more baby pictures from this proud new papa! If you’d like to send a congratulations to Chet, you can reach out to him on Twitter @ChetLandryWLOX or his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChetLandryWLOX

