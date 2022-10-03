WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus.

Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says the argument with Wilkes and his girlfriend happened inside of a vehicle. The two victims were walking by when Wilkes is accused of getting out of the car and assaulting them.

Vance told WCBI News that a phone was taken and smashed. One victim has a broken nose and stitches.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase

Latest News

Waveland holds municipal primary election for Republican mayor candidate and Ward 1 alderman...
VOTING TODAY: Waveland holds municipal primary election
Less crisp, slightly milder this morning. Still a nice rain-free pattern for South MS this...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to...
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90
MGCCC Nursing Programs are located at the Bryant Center in Biloxi.
Students, staff react to MGCCC’s associate nursing degree program gaining national recognition
Hundreds filled the streets of Long Beach for the parade followed by concert.
Cruisin’ the Coast fun fills the streets of Long Beach