Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Reba McEntire is extending her tour into 2023 with a string of new stops.

More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows on the fall leg, which kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The singer announced Monday that 14 more stops are being added to the tour for spring 2023. She will be joined by opening acts Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

The addition of New York City’s Madison Square Garden marks Reba’s first time ever playing the iconic venue.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

These 14 dates have been added:

  • March 9 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • March 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
  • March 11 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
  • March 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
  • March 18 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
  • March 23 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
  • March 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center (on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time)
  • March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
  • March 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
  • March 31 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
  • April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
  • April 13 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
  • April 14 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
  • April 15 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

For more information, visit Reba’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

