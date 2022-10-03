WLOX Careers
Hot wheels and classic rides: hundreds visit downtown Gulfport to View the Cruise

View the Cruise kicks off Cruisin’ the Coast week.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds grabbed a spot along Hwy 90 to catch a glimpse of this year’s cruisers.

Vintage and classic cars lined the roads of downtown Gulfport for View the Cruise.

Pull up a good seat and take a look at the hot wheels: that’s what many did to kickoff Cruisin’ the Coast. For some, it’s all about the visuals.

But for others, like Jimmie Wilson, it’s learning and building the ride.

“We’ve been coming out here for 10 years now. This is my ‘84 C10. It took us about three years to build it. It’s LS swapped, custom paint, it’s full restoration,” said Wilson.

Several collectors can agree, constructing a car comes with trial and error. Finding the right pieces makes it all worth while.

“You have to love it to do, you know. It’s a very expensive hobby. Come out and get new ideas, and you go home and try them out,” said Wilson.

View The Cruise invites thousands to the coastal area -- even a group as far as Texas.

“The whole idea is to get our cars and come have a good time with people that we love,” said visitor Perry Loughridge.

Gulfport Main Street Association Executive Director Laurie Toups is grateful to see this venue grow over the last 13 years.

“You can tell people put a lot of time and energy into these cars. And that’s what they’re here to do. Show them off, talk about them, and trade them, and tell stories,” said Toups.

“So many old cars you’d never see. It’s just an awesome place to come,” said visitor Jody Sellno.

“We’ve met a lot of people and we have some that we’ve been friends with for a long time, said Kathy Woods.

Kathy and Ronnie Woods even purchased their and white beauty during Crusin’ the Coast last year.

“It’s a 1955 Bellaire. It’s got a 102 engine and it’s all body. We’ve been in classic cars since ‘94,” said Ronnie woods.

“It’s all about the people. You got to have good people to have good cars,” said Loughridge.

Cruisin’ the Coast attracts over 20,000 visitors per year.

