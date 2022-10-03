WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines

James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as white man around 5′9″ tall, weighing roughly 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.(George County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to phone lines being cut in George County.

James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as white man around 5′9″ tall, weighing roughly 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Around 4:20 a.m. Oct. 1, George County deputies responded to a call of an unknown person messing with phone lines in the Bexley area on Highway 198 west.

Deputies located a man standing next a maroon 2007 Ford F-150 when they arrived on scene, and authorities said they then ran into the woods when deputies tried to talk to him.

Further searching revealed cut and rolled phone cable in the back of the vehicle along with various tools and more cable lying on the ground next to the truck.

Authorities identified McDaniel as the wanted man and obtained a search warrant of his home on Pipkins Cemetery Road in the Central community.

During the search, investigators found more evidence of McDaniel having committed similar crimes.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, George County and surrounding areas have been suffering from a rash of this kind of crime. Authorities say criminals will often cut down the wire to access the copper inside and then scrap the copper at various scrap yards for whatever money they get in exchange.

Stolen or damaged phone lines can lead to an interruption in service and can even by a danger to public health when lost phone service prevents someone from contacting 911 in an emergency.

If anyone has information about McDaniel’s whereabouts, or notices any suspicious people or vehicles near phone lines in the late night or early morning hours especially, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events
Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence...
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
Environmental experts say the future of gulf coast communities will look different
Ian shows the future of Gulf Coast communities will look different

Latest News

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Carl Necaise has owned his 1966 Ford Mustang for 35 years; after Katrina severely damaged the...
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
Pleasantly crisp and dry this week with hardly any rain. Click and watch the forecast video for...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Nursing students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College practice taking blood pressure at...
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi