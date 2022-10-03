WLOX Careers
Fly Llama Brewery debuts new food truck just in time for Cruisin’ the Coast

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fly Llama Brewery in Biloxi has opened a food truck just in time for Cruisin’ the Coast.

Fly Llama Brewery customers can now dine while enjoying a beer. Manager Courtney Hancock said the brewery opened its very first food truck.

“We’ve really been wanting to get our own food truck so that we can have a really good vibe between beers and brews, you know, there’s a certain flavor that you want whenever you’re drinking good beer,” Hancock said.

According to Hancock, they wanted to provide customers with food to accompany their drinks.

“We’re expanding the menu, adding a few more things; we’re starting off with some really good burgers, loaded fries, giant delicious pretzels with beer cheese. We are actually using our own beer to make beer cheese. I thought that was cool,” Hancock said.

Cruisin’ the Coast brings thousands of tourists down to the coast, making it the perfect opportunity to open a food truck.

“We actually had a few jeepers today. We had a lot of people coming in. They were excited. Last year, we were still relatively new, and they started spreading the word. I feel like this year we are already seeing a bigger crowd,” Hancock said.

A study done last year showed Cruisin’ the Coast generated an economic state impact of just over $36 million. Most of that money comes from out-of-state tourists. Alex Stickland stopped by with her sister.

“The convenience is great. Having something that is right here. This just goes into being responsible. When you drink and have something available to eat after that’s super responsible. Also, I was looking at the menu and it looks like good food,” Strickland said.

Hancock said as the cars start moving closer to Biloxi, she expects to see higher traction in the brewery.

