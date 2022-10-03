First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising.

“Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”

Jennefer Cleveland is a dedicated cruiser who still remembers her first Cruisin’ the Coast parade.

“We actually came out here on Friday and set everything up just so that we could be ready to start cruisin,” said Cleveland. “I just found I was pregnant as a matter of fact, and we come down to the Long Beach parade to give it a try, because all we heard was ‘Cruisin’ the Coast, Cruisin’ the Coast, Cruisin’ the Coast.’”

Instead of going the traditional route of using an RV or another camper, her party decided to improvise.

“We went through the RV thing and it just set there all year for one week,” said Henry Necaise.

Cleveland’s party uses a trailer installed with bunk beds, a mini fridge, a portable A/C unit and a set up with chairs and a table. They said this trailer will be strictly dedicated to Cruisin’ the Coast.

“This is the first year, but we’ll use it every year,” said Necaise.

“It’s a big comradery with everybody. When you start seeing them around, everybody waving their hands at you and smiling and giving you thumbs up as you’re driving your cars, it kind of makes you feel proud to get that love and support from everybody,” said Cleveland.

