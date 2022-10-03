WLOX Careers
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

Tim Herrington’s family asks for release
By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out.

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.

Herrington’s brother Tevin Coleman sat down with Action News 5 for an exclusive interview over the weekend saying he believes his brother is innocent.

“No, I do not believe my brother killed Jay Lee based upon the man that I’ve known for the last 22 years,” said Coleman.

Coleman also said that his brother is a caring person with a heart for people.

“We’re not talking about someone with a criminal past,” said Coleman. “We’re not talking about someone with a past two-time, three times, or one-time felon. Or that even has a speeding ticket on their record. We’re speaking of someone with high character, and that’s why I’m here.”

At the bond hearing, the state introduced evidence that on July 7, hours before they believed Jay Lee was murdered, Herrington googled international flights from Dallas to Singapore.

Coleman believes this was used heavily to paint his brother as a flight risk, but as a family who has taken multiple domestic and international trips throughout the years, this online search shows his brother has wanderlust—not planning a quick getaway while pre-meditating a murder.

“Based upon what we’re seeing, is it fair to keep denying him a bond?” said Coleman.

The body of Jay Lee has still not been found, but Oxford Police Department says the search is still on.

