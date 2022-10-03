WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall. (Source: Charlene Blanton via WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday.

The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
The 26th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is happening October 2-9, 2022 all across the Mississippi...
2022 Cruisin The Coast: Schedule of Events
Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence...
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
Environmental experts say the future of gulf coast communities will look different
Ian shows the future of Gulf Coast communities will look different

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion