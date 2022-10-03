Bike paths, road repairs make parts of Gulf Islands National Seashore more accessible to visitors

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Islands National Seashore has reopened as the first phase of the Davis Bayou Bicycle and Pedestrian Path project has been completed.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said visitor Laura Parker. “The paved roads are really nice. Everything looks really updated.”

The initial work started in January, resulting in several upgrades, including road repairs and resurfacing, new bike paths, as well as retaining walls and erosion control to combat impact from climate change.

“A big issue will be losing land in borders, especially here where we have a national seashore,” said visitor Cayley Buckner. “The erosion will take this beautiful ecosystem in this park that we have and start to wash it into the sea. That results in less habitat and pressure on the plants.”

Phase two begins in 2024. Park Road repairs and the construction of five-foot bike lanes from Robert McGhee Road to the park visitor center are slated. The lanes will be constructed for walking and biking to occur outside of the vehicle traffic lanes.

“Many of these infrastructure changes that are happening are really beneficial because they allow more people to access national parks, especially when it comes to bike paths or repaving the road,” Buckner added. “We want these places to be accessible to people because the entire point of having a national park system is for people to come out and enjoy nature.”

Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks.

