Autocross takes off at Coast Coliseum with free, fast rides

If you missed the fun today, you can still catch it tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have the need for speed, then you may want to check out free autocross racing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi.

The eighth annual event took off on Monday, and WLOX was along for the thrill.

“We put you in the right seat of one of these really cool trucks and take you for the ride of your life,” professional driver Brian Finch said.

Finch is the president and owner of Autocross Guys in Nashville, Tennessee. He has been racing for 16 years and is a six-time winner of the Baja 1000.

This week, you could be in his passenger seat.

“We like to let people experience the sport because it’s actually a pretty fun, safe and easy sport to get into,” he said. “It teaches you car control. It teaches you handling, and really for the younger people, I think it’s a great way for them to learn their capabilities, what they can and can’t do, and it makes them a safer driver out on the road.”

Cruisers are also invited to take their own vehicles for a spin on the track.

“Ever since it started, we’ve been doing this autocross,” long-time organizer Jerry Cuevas said. “But a lot of people, it’s a first-time experience with them, and they’ve really enjoyed it.”

If you missed the fun on Monday, you can still catch a free ride Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s the best thing going for the Coast. It really is. It’s one of the greatest things that happens down here,” co-organizer Glen Gilmore said. “Yeah, we’re burning fuel, and we’re probably smoking some tires, but this is good, clean fun.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

