WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Officials: More than 120 people killed at soccer match in Indonesia

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence...
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the...
Fourth person arrested in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

The pumpkins arrived Saturday from Arizona, all 2,600 of them.
Church’s annual pumpkin patch returns
It’s part of the city’s Adopt a Neighborhood event.
Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Archives: Records from Trump White House staffers remain missing