Diamondhead bowling tournament helps to bring awareness to breast cancer

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Bowling Association held its second annual No Tap Tournament for Breast Cancer Awareness on Sunday.

The tournament took place at Park Ten Lanes in Diamondhead. The organization invited anyone to come out and bowl, expert or not. A 50/50 raffle was also held as a part of the tournament along with prizes such as towels and a bowling ball.

“I take it personally, because my late wife was a breast cancer patient,” said GCBA President Donald Murrell. “She survived breast cancer, but unfortunately she passed away by accident, so I take it to heart about breast cancer, and I really appreciate each year.”

All proceeds from the tournament will be given to the Pink Hearts Fund, which provides breast cancer patients with wigs, mastectomy bras and other items.

