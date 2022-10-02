Deen and Tate ‘End of Watch Ride’ raises funds to benefit police, scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 170 motorcycles and Jeeps took part in an annual memorial ride Saturday, which raises money in honor of Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, two Hattiesburg police officers killed in the line of duty seven years ago.

The Deen & Tate “End of Watch Ride” began at Chain Park and traveled 55 miles in two counties, ending up at Paul B. Johnson State Park.

The event raises money for the Hattiesburg Police Department Benefit Fund and the Benjamin J. Deen & Liquori Tate Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is administered by the Greater PineBelt Community Foundation.

“They’re not forgotten, they are still remembered by this community,” said Youlander Johnson. Liquori Tate’s mother. “They have not dropped the ball, not one time, and I am very thankful.”

Officers Deen and Tate were killed in the line of duty on May 9, 2015.

“We did not think we would reach this number (Saturday), because there are so many other events happening in the Pine Belt today and to show support for the law enforcement like the people have (Saturday), my heart is just overwhelmed,” said Hattiesburg Police Department Chief Peggy Sealy.

Among those attending the event were Johnson and Mary Ellen Deen, the mother of officer Benjamin Deen.

Both say they appreciate the continued show of support for the fallen officers and their families.

“We never forget,” Mary Ellen Deen said. “We can’t move on, and it means so much that other people remember them, too,”

The ride, which was held for five consecutive years, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

