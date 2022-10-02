Community members come together to spread awareness on domestic violence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To honor her daughter and spread awareness, Renata Flot-Patterson hosted the Joyful Noise Music and Mural Festival in downtown Biloxi.

“My daughter Keli and her baby Brixx, who was 7 months old -- my daughter was 34 -- they were murdered last year in an act of domestic violence,” Patterson said.

Vendors, musicians, and local artists came out to show their support. Artist Sabrina Stallworth said she personally knows Patterson and was there to show her support.

“What we’re doing is supporting her and letting her know that we have other people who are going through it and not to be afraid. There are resources out there,” Stallworth said.

Artists also worked on a mural. The art piece features a large butterfly, and in the middle, Keli Mornay and her baby Brixx faces are painted.

Cuban artist Karen Espinosa worked on the painting. As a Latina, she said this is a particularly important topic to talk about, because it commonly affects her culture.

“We are painting this wall mural against domestic violence. For me, it means a lot,” Espinosa said.

Mornay left behind her two eldest sons. They took turns adding a special touch to the painting.

“Her oldest son’s name is Aliyanno. They call him Ali. Her youngest son is Diovanni, they call him Dio. They put their mother’s and baby brother’s name on the wall, and it’ll be there at the center for nonviolence,” Patterson said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you are not alone. Call the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence crisis line at 800-800-1396 to get help.

