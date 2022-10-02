WLOX Careers
Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s weather set the perfect scene for a little fall cleaning in Gulfport. City leaders pooled their resources to spruce up the community.

Crews were out trimming trees, weed whacking curbs and more throughout neighborhoods near Olivet Park.

It’s part of the city’s Adopt a Neighborhood event.

It’s a cleanup campaign orchestrated by councilman R. Lee Flowers, State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III, and organizations like the Precious Prodigy and the Diversity Center, but as Flowers explained, several community members rolled up their sleeves to pitch in.

“The neighbors are providing a lot of extra help, and that’s where it really gets better. When the neighbors have buy in and they’re the ones that are pushing effort, it helps so much more,” Flowers said.

“A clean community allows people to have pride in themselves,” said Crystal Wingo, CEO of the Diversity Center. “And when you invest in yourself, you’ll invest in your neighborhood. And that may draw more businesses to the community.”

Representatives from Globe Life were also present, providing communities with information about life insurance.

