Church’s annual pumpkin patch returns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fall favorite here in Biloxi is ready for you to enjoy starting on Sunday.

It’s time for the return of the Church of the Redeemer’s annual pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived Saturday from Arizona, all 2,600 of them. Starting Oct. 2, they’ll be on sale all month long.

The money earned from the pumpkin sales will fuel the church’s youth activities. Church members and volunteers showed up Saturday to help unload them.

“I was worried. I thought it’d be just our church members,” said organizer Mary Tio. “Our church is on the older side, so we don’t have much help. And I appreciate all the ROTC, the Boys Scouts, the Girls Scouts. We even have some Seabees and some Air Force, so we’ve got a lot of help this year.”

The pumpkin patch opens on Popp’s Ferry Road Sunday. Prices range from about $10-$30.

