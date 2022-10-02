WLOX Careers
Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival celebrates and educates on Monarch butterflies

This festival is for education and enjoyment for butterflies and other insects.
This festival is for education and enjoyment for butterflies and other insects.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Pass Christian’s 3rd annual Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival served as a day to celebrate butterflies and other insects in nature.

“Of course the focus of this festival is butterflies but we also branched out a little and included pollinators because whatever we do to help the butterflies also helps the pollinators and vice versa.” said Wendy Allard.

This festival was created for two purposes: enjoyment and education.

“So we have a lot of events like music festivals and those are really great but this event is meant more to encourage people with citizen science to encourage environmental awareness,” said Allard. “And because monarchs are so visible and so recognizable, it’s a great way to show the plight of all pollinators to emphasize monarchs to and what we could to to help them as they migrate through our area and just the awareness of them.”

“We’re talking about the difference in butterflies and moths and an invasive insect that looks like a butterfly but is not. And just the important role that all pollinators and butterflies play in the environment,” said Beverly Keasler. “It is increasingly important knowing the role that these kind of insects play and things like this raise awareness for ones that are very popular already and then we can introduce things that are not quite as popular but also very important in the environment.”

Organizers are encouraging South Mississippians to keep an eye on the butterfly migration as they are coming from Mexico through Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

