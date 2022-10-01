Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Harrison County homes were left destroyed after being engulfed by flames overnight.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, one fire took place in western Harrison County while the other happened on Old Highway 49. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the fires with assistance from CRTC, Gulfport FD and McHenry FD along with units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and AMR.

Two separate families escaped injuries. One firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries while fighting the flames. They have since been treated and released.

The cause of the fires are under investigation, but are both believed to be accidental.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.