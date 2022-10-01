WLOX Careers
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers

By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I can’t say enough about the leadership team and the viewers who welcomed me to Mississippi after I moved from St. Louis, Missouri.

Lotts was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri where she found her passion for journalism. She decided to follow her dreams by studying broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri. While at school, Jasmine was a reporter for KOMU 8 News and covered stories across mid-Missouri.

During her free time, she likes to take road trips, and talk with her family and friends.

Lotts’ last day at WLOX is Sunday, October 2.

