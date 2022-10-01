WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Gov. Reeves declares October to be Civics Awareness Month

(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared October to be Civics Awareness Month.

The governor made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

“We have a duty to pass on the American Experiment to the next generation,” Gov. Reeves tweeted.

The governor says, “only through the proper study of history and civics can we meaningfully participate in society.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence...
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the...
Fourth person arrested in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.1.22
Beautiful weekend
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
A new event Sunday is aimed at bringing more attention to small businesses. It's called the...
Happening Oct. 2: New event to bring awareness to small businesses
Jasmine Lotts
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers