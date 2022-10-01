Gov. Reeves declares October to be Civics Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared October to be Civics Awareness Month.

The governor made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

“We have a duty to pass on the American Experiment to the next generation,” Gov. Reeves tweeted.

The governor says, “only through the proper study of history and civics can we meaningfully participate in society.”

