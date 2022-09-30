WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian

Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by flood waters due to Hurricane Ian. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman caught in dangerous flood waters from Hurricane Ian.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a dramatic video of the woman being pulled to safety by a team of deputies.

Authorities said the woman’s car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters near Dean and Lake Underhill roads after the Little Econ River surged due to Hurricane Ian.

According to the sheriff’s office, a responding deputy had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle, and a team of five deputies formed a human chain to pull the woman to safety.

Deputies said the rushing water was at least 10 feet deep where they found the woman.

The Associated Press reports that rescue crews in Florida have piloted boats and waded through riverine streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings since the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The storm is heading for another landfall in South Carolina. (CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. (top left) 19-year-old...
Three arrested, one wanted by Gulfport PD after drive-by shooting
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m.
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
Traffic at a stand-still just after Exit 57 on I-10 (7:57 a.m.).
CLEARED: Congestion between Gautier Exits 57 and 61

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian.
Rescuers free woman from flooded Florida home