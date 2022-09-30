WLOX Careers
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail

Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence...
Officials say Kasie Mitchell was outside for exercise time when she climbed a 16-18 foot fence with barbed wire to escape the jail.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on in Hancock County for a woman who escaped from the county jail Friday morning. Officials say Kasie Mitchell isn’t considered dangerous, and doesn’t have a history of violent tendencies.

The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for exercise time when officials say she climbed a 16-18 foot fence with barbed wire to escape. Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said she then stole some pants off the porch of a nearby home and was picked up by a passerby. Skinner said her legs were cut up by the barbed wire.

Mitchell had already seen a justice court judge on misdemeanor charges she was facing in Hancock County. She was still in jail because she was being held for Slidell Police to face a larceny charge in that jurisdiction.

Friday afternoon, border patrol had a helicopter in the air and US marshals were also assisting in the search. If you’ve seen Mitchell or have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 466-6900.

