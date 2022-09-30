Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Going into week six of the 2022 high school football season, Vancleave’s John Peterson has more yards on the ground than anyone in the state. Similar to his mature and composed style of running, Peterson’s mindset has turned his childhood dream into reality.

“It’s been a dream since I was little.” Peterson says. “I’ve played running back my whole life and I’ve always wanted to be the player leading the stat sheets, so now that I’m there, everybody stays on me not to get big headed about it. If something happens or if I don’t have a good game one week things could change, so I just have to keep focused. Every week is a new week, so I just have to keep going.”

Peterson has 989 rushing yards to go along with his 14 touchdowns through the Bulldogs first 4 games while also maintaining a 3.5 GPA in the classroom. The driving factor, to achieve his next dream.

“It’s just how bad I want a scholarship. It’s my dream to play college football and to achieve that dream, I have to be good in the classroom and that’s all there is to it.”

When Peterson isn’t grinding late night study sessions or lighting it up on Friday nights, he finds an escape to clear his mind through two of his favorite activities.

“Hunting and fishing. I love hunting and fishing.” he says. “I’ve been doing them just as long as I’ve been playing football and it get’s me away from all of the talk.”

Despite playing in less games than the competition, the phenom running back ranks top 5 in the state for total touchdowns and total points. The only thing that matters to Peterson however, is finding his ticket to play at the next level.

“I want to play college football, but I also want to get a degree. I’m not sure what I want to do yet, but I definitely want to play college football. I definitely want to do that.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.