WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Going into week six of the 2022 high school football season, Vancleave’s John Peterson has more yards on the ground than anyone in the state. Similar to his mature and composed style of running, Peterson’s mindset has turned his childhood dream into reality.

“It’s been a dream since I was little.” Peterson says. “I’ve played running back my whole life and I’ve always wanted to be the player leading the stat sheets, so now that I’m there, everybody stays on me not to get big headed about it. If something happens or if I don’t have a good game one week things could change, so I just have to keep focused. Every week is a new week, so I just have to keep going.”

Peterson has 989 rushing yards to go along with his 14 touchdowns through the Bulldogs first 4 games while also maintaining a 3.5 GPA in the classroom. The driving factor, to achieve his next dream.

“It’s just how bad I want a scholarship. It’s my dream to play college football and to achieve that dream, I have to be good in the classroom and that’s all there is to it.”

When Peterson isn’t grinding late night study sessions or lighting it up on Friday nights, he finds an escape to clear his mind through two of his favorite activities.

“Hunting and fishing. I love hunting and fishing.” he says. “I’ve been doing them just as long as I’ve been playing football and it get’s me away from all of the talk.”

Despite playing in less games than the competition, the phenom running back ranks top 5 in the state for total touchdowns and total points. The only thing that matters to Peterson however, is finding his ticket to play at the next level.

“I want to play college football, but I also want to get a degree. I’m not sure what I want to do yet, but I definitely want to play college football. I definitely want to do that.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. (top left) 19-year-old...
Three arrested, one wanted by Gulfport PD after drive-by shooting
Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m.
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
Traffic at a stand-still just after Exit 57 on I-10 (7:57 a.m.).
CLEARED: Congestion between Gautier Exits 57 and 61

Latest News

Mississippi Gulf Coast @ Pearl River
Mississippi Gulf Coast @ Pearl River
Pascagoula Gautier
VOLLEYBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gautier (09/29/22)
Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson
Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson
MGCC PRCC
Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pearl River football prepare for 100th meeting