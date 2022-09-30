Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday.

A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.

As a result, Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.