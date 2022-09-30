WLOX Careers
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck

Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.
Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday.

A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.

As a result, Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.

