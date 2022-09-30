WLOX Careers
Salvation Army Gulf Coast sends aid to Florida community

Crews travel nearly 700 miles to provide meals and water after Hurricane Ian.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian leaves several without a place to call home. More organizations are rolling up they’re sleeves to help with storm recovery.

Salvation Army Gulf Coast is providing personnel and volunteers to travel with the Texas Emergency Disaster Services Team to Florida.

When Hurricane Ian made landfall, it left hundreds of people in the dark.

Whether it’s providing a hot meal or shelter to impacted areas, emergency agencies are working to fill those needs.

”There’s a lot of destruction and there’s going to be a lot of people without a lot of things,” said Alvin Miguez, with the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.

Non-perishables, water, and cleansing stations are stocked on trucks and vans, with a destination to Florida.

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services in Texas made a quick stop in Biloxi to gather supplies and team up with personnel on the Gulf Coast site.

According to Miguez, the group will travel nearly 700 miles to provide essential aid and help clear debris from the storm’s path.

“We’ll have ten canteens that are operating in the Fort Meyers areas and another 20 working across the state of Florida,” said Miguez.

Morgan Shiyou tells WLOX that crews will be deployed to Fort Meyers up to three weeks to help with clean-up.

”We’re all coming over to assist those that are hurting and in that area to do the most good really. Just hold tight, hope is on the way. We’re coming with food, water, and emotional and spiritual care to those who need it,” said Shiyou.

“It’s like a big tornado went through their community. They said it lasted for hours, up to 12 hours in some places,” said Miguez.

Although it may take several weeks to return to normalcy, Shiyou said they’ll be there every step of the way.

“We will continue to support your community as long as we can. We will keep sending troops over to come help and serve food or spiritual and mental care, whatever the need is. We’ll do the best to supply it,” said Shiyou.

