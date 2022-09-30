WLOX Careers
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) – It may be the start of fall and pumpkin spice season, but Oreo is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

The cookie company secretly posted about its newest flavor in a series of tweets.

“Want to know the next Oreo Cookie flavor? Read the first word of our last 8 tweets,” the company posted on Twitter.

The first coded tweet was sent last week, with two follow-up tweets each day. If you read the first word of each post, it reads:

“Our next Oreo Cookie flavor is snickerdoodle.”

The beloved cookie company also created a fun reveal on TikTok and Instagram saying these are “not your grandma’s snickerdoodle cookies.”

The newest flavor is expected to be available in stores Oct. 17.

