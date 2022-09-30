Mississippi Aquarium exceeding expectations despite opening during pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two years ago, the Mississippi Aquarium opened during the pandemic. It’s been a wild ride since the ribbon cutting, but the Coast attraction has managed to keep its head above water.

“So far, in the first year, we’ve seen about 550,000 people come to the aquarium,” said Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO Kurt Allen. “We’re doing quite well.”

Allen is already looking ahead, promising enhancements to an already very popular tourism spot.

“We’ve got plans for the next 10 years to be honest with you,” Allen added. “We do have some plans that will be announced very soon. That will be a new exhibit and we have tweaks here and there that we’re working on. We’re always looking at ways to improve the visitor experience.”

Up next is the annual Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars fundraiser. It’s a VIP party highlighted by a huge fireworks and drone show over the harbor in Gulfport.

‘We were built on the foundation of education, conservation, and community so we really do appreciate interacting with our local community and having their support,” Allen said.

With Cruisin’ the Coast just around the corner, the aquarium is gearing up as a sponsor, and for more visitors stopping in while attending the annual car show.

“Having this as an anchor attraction is really helping everybody on the coast,” Allen said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.