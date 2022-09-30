Fourth person arrested in Gulfport drive-by shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested the fourth suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $250,000.

Tuesday, three others involved in the incident were arrested. Joshua Luis Ingram Jr., 18, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault. Aniya Jakarie Winder, 19, and Andrika Nicole Jones, 25, were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Polk Street and West Railroad Avenue after a report of a possible drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they interviewed two witnesses who told them they saw a vehicle drive by. Ingram got out of the vehicle and shot multiple bullets toward a home, witnesses said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the shooting was a result of ongoing verbal altercations where a vehicle was damaged. After the vehicle was damaged, the suspects attempted to engage in physical altercations.

Judge Patano set the following bonds:

Ingram: $1,500,000

Winder: $250,000

Jones: $250,000

After being processed, all three suspects were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds.

If you know have any other information about the incident, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

