WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Fourth person arrested in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the...
Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the fact.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested the fourth suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, was arrested Thursday night on one count of accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $250,000.

Tuesday, three others involved in the incident were arrested. Joshua Luis Ingram Jr., 18, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault. Aniya Jakarie Winder, 19, and Andrika Nicole Jones, 25, were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. (top left) 19-year-old...
Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. (top left) 19-year-old Aniya Jakarie Winder (top right), and 25-year-old Andrika Nicole Jones (bottom left) after a drive-by shooting. Police are still searching for 23-year-old Dominique Moneisha Pope (bottom right).(Gulfport Police Department)

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Polk Street and West Railroad Avenue after a report of a possible drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they interviewed two witnesses who told them they saw a vehicle drive by. Ingram got out of the vehicle and shot multiple bullets toward a home, witnesses said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the shooting was a result of ongoing verbal altercations where a vehicle was damaged. After the vehicle was damaged, the suspects attempted to engage in physical altercations.

Judge Patano set the following bonds:

  • Ingram: $1,500,000
  • Winder: $250,000
  • Jones: $250,000

After being processed, all three suspects were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds.

If you know have any other information about the incident, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
Hicks received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma.
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. (top left) 19-year-old...
Three arrested, one wanted by Gulfport PD after drive-by shooting
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m.
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
Traffic at a stand-still just after Exit 57 on I-10 (7:57 a.m.).
CLEARED: Congestion between Gautier Exits 57 and 61

Latest News

Cool & crisp start to another beautiful sunny day. And the windier weather should finally calm...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Salvation Army Gulf Coast is providing personnel and volunteers to travel with the Texas...
Salvation Army Gulf Coast sends aid to Florida community
Favre served as Bay St. Louis Mayor for 20 years before moving into the Hancock County...
Former Bay St. Louis Mayor Eddie Favre retiring from career of public service
Mississippi Aquarium
Mississippi Aquarium exceeding expectations despite opening during pandemic