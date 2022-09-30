Former Bay St. Louis Mayor Eddie Favre retiring from career of public service

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As mayor of Bay St. Louis Eddie Favre guided the city through Hurricane Katrina. For the last six years he’s served as Hancock County administrator, but on Friday, he’s stepping away.

Before entering retirement Favre sat down with WLOX to reflect on his lifetime of service.

During the Hurricane Katrina cleanup Favre became known for wearing shorts, and he’s still wearing them today.

“The legs may not be the best looking, but if you want to get rid of the ugly looking legs fix us up,” Favre said. “When you get us fixed up and put back together then I’ll put the long pants back on, that’s pretty much what happened.”

Before he was wearing shorts everyday back in 1980 Favre entered a life of public service first as city clerk, then 20 years as mayor before moving into the county administrator role. During all 42 years Favre has kept the people he’s served close to his heart.

“Everybody says when I first had my heart issues it was because I cared too much, that if I couldn’t solve somebody’s problem it would break my heart,” said Favre. “You can never have all of the answers. The only thing you can do is be straight with the people and tell them I don’t know, but I’ll find out and get you an answer. Wherever you have to go or whatever you have to do to get the answer that’s what you should do.”

Getting those answers even meant taking concerns to President George W. Bush following Hurricane Katrina.

“He (Bush) rolled up his sleeves and said I don’t have the answer to what the needs are, but we will do what we have to do. He said we’ll do what we have to do and he did,” said Favre.

Out of the destruction came a vision to make Bay St. Louis a better place. That vision has now turned into a booming community.

“We had been “A Place Apart”, then people started saying now we’re a place in parts, but I think we’re back to being “A Place Apart” again. Some people say it’s too crowded, but there’s a lot of development going on down there.”

Favre says health issues are now preventing him from giving his all to the people he serves. So on Friday he enters the new chapter of retirement and he does so with sense of satisfaction.

“Because of the people primarily I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done for the last 42 years and thank you,” Favre said.

Favre says he’s looking forward to spending some much needed time with his family.

